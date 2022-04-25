Sunshine continues to start the week as our warming trend peaks. Today and Tuesday will be the peak of the warming trend. It will again be mostly sunny with all cities in the 80s. It will be near 80 degrees for the immediate coast and in the upper 80s throughout the Pee Dee. It is very possible that Monday and Tuesday could see the first 90-degree temperatures of 2022 (records are not expected to be broken).

Overnight low temperatures on Monday will be in the lower-middle 60s with some cities inland also hanging onto 60 degrees. The dewpoints for Monday and Tuesday at the Grand Strand will be in the low 60s; therefore, the air will feel a little sticky – inland dewpoints in the upper 50s should still feel comfortable.

A cold front will bring showers and storms into the Carolinas Tuesday evening. The morning commute on Tuesday will still be mostly clear. Patchy clouds will be accumulating in the afternoon time, and stray showers are possible during the mid-afternoon hours. The main showers begin between 6-8 p.m. in the Pee Dee first and then spread to the coast.

As of now, the rainfall accumulation is not impressive with most cities totaling less than a half-inch. Rain will end Wednesday morning, and sunshine will prevail once more by the afternoon time. The good news is the air behind the front is cooler and drier. Temperatures will be returning to the low-mid 70s for the Grand Strand and mid-upper 70s inland. Another warning trend will begin just in time for the weekend.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs: 86-88 inland, 79-80 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows: 60-62 inland, 64 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warm with late-day storms. Highs: 86-88 inland, 79-80 beaches.