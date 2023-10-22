MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A nice stretch of weather continues today across the region. We are going to see mainly sunny conditions today across the area. A dry cold front will push through over the afternoon. That will kick up our breeze, but besides that it will hardly be noticeable. High temperatures today will warm into the low to mid 70s. Tonight is when we will start to feel the affects from that cold front. Breezy conditions will usher in some much cooler weather. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday by far will be the coolest day of the week. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. A few locations may reach 70, but I think the majority of us will stay in the 60s. Monday night will be another cool one. All locations will fall into the 40s. A few areas in the Border belt and western Pee Dee could get into the low 40s.

We start a big warm up on Tuesday. That will last well into the weekend. Sunshine and some warm southerly breezes, will allow temperatures to reach the low 70s on Tuesday. We warm into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week. Highs on Saturday in the Pee Dee could reach 80, where coastal locations could reach the upper 70s. A nice warm stretch to close out the month of October. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s in the Pee Dee. Upper 50s to low 60s along the Grand Strand. No precipitation of note expected over the next week.