Sunny and warm today, big cool down for the rest of the week

Sunshine will be back again today, but it will not last much longer. Skies will stay clear and it will be cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Another sunny day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will move through today. It will come through dry, but clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday, and it will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

The mostly cloudy, cool weather will continue Thursday with light rain or drizzle possible. A storm system will move by offshore on Friday, keeping it mostly cloudy and cool, and keeping the rain chance around. High pressure will build in for the weekend.

Sunshine will slowly return on Saturday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 60s. It will be sunny on Sunday, and it will start to warm up. Even warmer to start next week with some spots near 70.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 72-75 inland, 72-73 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 45-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.