MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunny and warm today across the region. We will see another day with temperatures above normal. Inland locations you will reach 70 degrees. Along the Grand Strand temperatures should top out in the upper 60s.

A strong cold front will bring the chance of a significant severe weather outbreak across portions of the deep south, as a strong cold front moves through. Areas in Mississippi, Northeast Louisiana, Eastern Arkansas, and Western Tennessee will likely see the worst of the weather. Tornadoes are possible, with a few of them being strong.

Locally, the cold will approach our area by Wednesday morning. Bringing rain to areas along Interstate 95 into the boarder belt areas. As we approach Noon, the rain, and possibly a thunderstorm will move into the beach area. Some pockets of rain could be heavy. That quickly exits the region by mid afternoon. There is still a chance of an isolated shower to move through the area Wednesday afternoon, as the actual cold front enters the area.

Thursday will be quite chilly across the area. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s. We will have a strong northly breeze as well, so that will make temperatures feel even cooler. Friday morning as folks wake up it will be cold as inland locations wake up in the low to mid 30s. Coastal areas upper 30s to near 40.