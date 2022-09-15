The sunny, nice weather we saw yesterday will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure to our north will control our weather through the weekend. Today will be sunny and warm with high temperatures back in the 80s. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 60s. Humidity will stay low today and Friday.

Over the weekend, the area of high pressure will shift east, and that will turn our winds more to the east. This will slowly increase the humidity over the weekend. The rain showers will stay offshore on Sunday but we could see a few clouds in the coastal communities. High pressure will strengthen next week, and it will heat up. High temperatures will be near 90 away from the coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today, sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 61-63 inland, 65-67 beaches.

Friday, sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.