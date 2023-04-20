Sunny, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will hold on through Friday, continuing the sunny weather and keeping temperatures above normal. High temperatures today will be the warmest of the week with highs in the low 80s along the coast and upper 80s inland. Humidity will increase on Friday, and a slight shift in the wind will keep temperatures in the 70s for the beaches and mid-80s inland.

A cold front will move through late Saturday and bring more clouds and scattered thunderstorms. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid-70s along the coast to near 80 inland. Cooler weather will move in Sunday and continue into next week. Temperatures will return to normal with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will return by the middle of next week.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 59-60 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 78 beaches.