Sunshine returns today as we continue our warming trend. High pressure will control our weather for the rest of the week and into next week. This will bring lots of sunshine today and this weekend. It will start to warm up today as the center of the high pressure moves offshore. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s today, and warm into the low 70s over the weekend. This warmer weather may bring a few clouds for the weekend, but overall it will still be mostly sunny.

The warm weather will continue through next week. Some inland areas could warm close to 80 degrees by midweek. The dry stretch will continue through midweek as well.