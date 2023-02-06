Sunshine will bring warmer weather through the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather for the next few days, bringing clear skies tonight. It will be cold tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s in most places. Sunshine will continue tomorrow and Wednesday, and that will warm us up. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 60s, and some places will see 70s on Wednesday. Clouds will increase with a chance for showers late in the day on Thursday. A cold front stall just to our west on Friday with cloudy, wet and mild weather. The front will push through Friday night, and temperatures will drop for the weekend, but it will not be as cold as it was last weekend. Skies will clear Saturday with highs in the 50s. Sunny and cool on Sunday, then warming up next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 34 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 68 inland, 64 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.