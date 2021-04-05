Sunny and warmer to start the week

The sun will dominate as temperatures continue to rise as we start the week. Highs continue their climb to the low 70s for the beaches, mid to upper 70s inland today, so break out the shorts again. We’ll remain dry through mid-week as temperatures rise to the mid 70s along the coast, mid 80s inland by Wednesday.

A cold front will approach on Thursday but most places will stay dry as we all remain warm. Our next best shot at rain looks to finally be Thursday night into Friday. We’ll cool down a little on Friday with showers but temperatures remain above average throughout the weekend as rain chances linger.

Today: Sunny and warm. Highs: 76-78 Inland, 71-72 Beaches.

Tonight: Clear & cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny again with warmer temps. Highs: 80-82 Inland, 74-76 Beaches.