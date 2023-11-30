Sunshine returns today as we start a warming trend. High pressure will bring more sunshine again today, but as the center of the high moves offshore, winds will turn to the south and start to warm us up. It will be closer to 60 today, which is still below average but warmer than the past few days. The warming trend will continue on Friday and into the weekend, but clouds and rain chances will move in.

A storm system will approach the Carolinas from the west on Friday with a chance for showers. The cold front will stall to our west through the weekend, keeping the chance for rain around Saturday and Sunday. The front will move through late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Monday will still be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cooler weather will move in for the middle of next week.