Sunshine continues as we warm up even more. All cities were back into the 70s yesterday afternoon with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will warm another 6-8 degrees today. The Pee Dee is forecast to be in the low 80s, and it will warm to the upper 70s at the beach. Another cold front is expected to move through tonight into early Wednesday morning. This will lower afternoon temperatures on Wednesday into the upper 70s and then to the mid-70s on Thursday.

Rain chances will increase Wednesday night into Thursday, and continue for Friday. Another cold front will move through early Saturday morning, but temperatures will still warm to about 80 by Saturday afternoon. The cooler air will move in for Sunday with highs back down to the low 70s.