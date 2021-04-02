Sunny, breezy and chilly today, warming this weekend

A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. away from the coast with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s. Today will be sunny, windy and cool with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will fall back below freezing for many areas again Saturday morning.

High pressure building in will control our weather through the weekend and into next week. This will bring plenty of sunshine and a warming trend. Temperatures will be back to normal by Sunday, then into the 70s and 80 next week. We’ll remain dry until the end of the week. We could see some showers late Thursday into Friday.

Today, sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 33-34 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and a little warmer. High 58-62.