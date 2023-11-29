Sunshine returns today but it will not warm us up. High pressure will move into the Carolinas, bringing lots of sunshine, but it will be another cool today. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s to around 50°, which is 12 to 15 degrees below average. Temperatures will drop back below freezing for all inland areas tonight as the coast drops to the mid 30s. The high pressure will move offshore on Thursday, and it will start to warm up.

A storm system will approach the Carolinas from the west on Friday, bringing a chance for showers. The front will stall to our west through the weekend, and that will keep the chance for off-and-on showers going through the weekend. The front will finally push through on Monday, pushing the chance chance for showers off-shore. Sunshine returns on Tuesday as we cool off once again.