Temperatures make a huge drop behind Saturday’s cold front. Most of the week is going to be below average for the middle of November. High temperatures will only be in the middle to upper 50s today.

Humidity is going to rise slightly on Tuesday as a warm front will be lifting through the area. There are going to be scattered showers associated with the front. Rain will be on the lighter side and will persist for most of the afternoon and evening.

The warm front will push temperatures back to 60 degrees in the Pee Dee and mid-60s at the coast, but there is a trailing cold front that will push through early Wednesday morning and this is going to bring about another cooldown, especially for Thursday and Friday where high temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. The highest frost risk is going to be Thursday night into Friday morning.

Today, mostly sunny and cool. highs 55-57 inland, 58 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold, 42-44 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Tuesday, cloudy with scattered showers. 55-56 inland, 64-66 beaches.