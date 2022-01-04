Sunny but chilly today as highs struggle to hit 50

Much colder weather will move in today. High pressure will build in behind yesterday’s cold front, bringing sunshine today, but it will stay cool with high temperatures topping out near 50.

A few clouds will move in tonight, and skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday. A few stray showers could move through on Wednesday, but most will stay dry as we warm back up to around 60.

The 60s will continue on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through Thursday night with a few showers, and cooler weather will return Friday and Saturday. It will warm up a little Sunday. A cold front will bring some rain Sunday night through Monday morning.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 33-36 inland, 39-40 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.