MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Welcome to the weekend, and the last few days of 2023. It is hard to believe we are approaching a new year. Over the next few days it will we will have that winter chill across the region. Sunshine today will not warm us much. We will see high temperatures across the Pee Dee, Coastal areas, and border belt in the low 50s. Tonight most of us will be at or below freezing. The only exception will be along the coast. Where lows will stay just above freezing. Sunday looks to be a carbon copy of today, maybe a few degrees warmer. So we will close out 2023 on a sunny, but chilly note.

As we get into the new week, and new year, not much will change. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will start off the week. High pressure will continue to pass to our south. So we will have a little bit of chilly breeze from time to time. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s. Those temperatures get knocked back into the low 50s on Tuesday will with the passage of a dry cold front.

Our next chance of rain looks to approach the area Wednesday night into Thursday. A coastal storm will move up the southeast coast. This should bring rain to the area. At this point, the rain could be heavy at times. We will still have to wait on the exact track and strength to determine who sees what.

After that we will be back into the sunshine as we approach next weekend. Temperatures again will be in the 50s. Looks like the cool weather may be sticking around for a while.