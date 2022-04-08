MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Sunshine will dominated for most of the day today. Starting in the morning with clear skies and then transitioning to mostly clear throughout the afternoon. The cold front last night, gave all a cities a decent cooldown for today. The beaches will be in the upper 60s to near 70 by mid afternoon, and the Pee Dee will be near 70 as well.

Tonight, the GFS and the Baron 3k are placing stray, light showers west of I-95. Everything will be cleared out before transitioning to Saturday and no noticeable accumulations are projected – a majority of cities will remain dry.

High temperatures will continue to fall for Saturday with some cities struggling to reach 60 degrees. All cities will be in the low 60s and sunshine will continue to be present throughout the day. Saturday morning will also begin with clear skies and some middle level clouds will enter the mix during the afternoon. Once again, some models are placing small, stray showers throughout the region with all cities dry by 9 p.m.

Sunday will begin a warming trend and will not see any stray showers. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 60s. High pressure will be scooting across Florida Sunday night into Monday and give temperatures are large spike between 10-12 degrees. Inland will hit 80 on Monday and the coast will be in the middle 70s.

Sunshine will continue through Wednesday and chances for rain return on Thursday.