Sunshine returns, but much cooler weather is on the way. A cold front pushed through the area yesterday afternoon, bringing us a big drop in temperatures. Sunshine will be abundant today, but temperatures will drop close to 10 degrees from the low 60s we saw yesterday.

Wednesday will start off mostly clear but cold with all areas either at or below freezing, including some in the mid-20s. Clouds will build throughout the day as our next storm system approaches from the Southwest. This system will bring a round of rain for Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Models suggest about a quarter-inch of rain across the area. Sunshine will gradually return on Thursday, and temperatures will remain in the low 50 for the remainder of the week.

As we look toward the weekend, a stronger storm will be heading our way. Rain will move in early Saturday morning and will be widespread and heavy at times. It will be mild and windy with highs in the low to mid-60s with winds sustained from 20-30 mph and gusts in the 30s to near 40 mph. We could pick up an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain on Saturday alone. The rain will move out Saturday night, and sunshine will return Sunday. Temperatures will cool back down to the mid-50s on Sunday.