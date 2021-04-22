Sunny but much cooler today

Much cooler weather moving in today will last through the rest of the week. A strong cold front has move offshore and colder air is moving in behind it. Temperatures will only warm into the 60s today with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow morning will be clear and cold with inland temps dipping into the upper 30s.

Friday will be a little warmer, but still below normal with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. A storm system will bring rain for much of Saturday, then clear on Sunday.

High pressure will build in for next week with sunshine and temperatures above normal. By mid week, temps will be back in the mid 80s inland.

Today, sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.