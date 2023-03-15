MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — Temperatures will be very cold to start the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s, which is 10 degrees below average. However, it feels much colder than that. Temperatures feel like they’re in the mid to upper-20s as winds are blowing 10 mph to 15 mph and gusts are in the 20s. A freeze warning is in place until 9 a.m.

It will be breezy throughout the day, and it will be slow to warm. Afternoon temperatures will also be 10 degrees below average. The Grand Strand will top out in the mid-50s and the Pee Dee and border belt will be near 60 degrees.

It will not be as cold tonight, but clear skies will allow temperatures to fall to freezing again. Winds will shift throughout the day tomorrow and become southerly. Temperatures will be seasonable tomorrow with the mid-60s at the coast and near 70 inland.

The warmest day is on Friday, which is great news for St. Patricks’s Day celebrations. Everyone should see the 70s and mid-70s inland. Friday will not be as sunny, but it will still be a nice day.

Rain is expected on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Thunderstorm activity is not expected. Sunshine returns on Sunday.