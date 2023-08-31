The nice weather that moved in today will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear, and it will cool down with low temperatures dropping into the 60s. High pressure will move in and control our weather through the weekend, and into next week. Tomorrow and Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with low humidity and high temperatures in the 80s. Sunday will be nice as well, just a little warmer with some spots in the upper 80s. The sunny weather will continue into next week, and it will continue to get warmer with many places in the 90s. We will stay dry through the weekend and into next week. The next chance for rain will not arrive until next Thursday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cooler. Lows 58 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild with low humidity. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 80s.