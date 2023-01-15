MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold start to the morning across the area. Most areas fell into the upper 20s to low 30s. A shock to the system, from the 70s we had earlier in the week. Sunshine will be abundant today across the area. That will help warm us into the low 50s from the Pee Dee to the Grand Strand. Another cold night coming up for the area. Most locations will drop to and below freezing. So you will want to take those precautions for pets and plants one more night.

Monday starts the warm up. We will be close to 60 in the Pee Dee, closer to the upper 50s across the coast. Sunshine will be sticking around. On Tuesday, we will see our next chance of a few showers moving into the area by afternoon into evening. I wouldn’t get to excited, this system is lacking a lot of moisture. We will warm into the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday.

We warm into the 70s on both Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday looks to bring the best chance of rain for the week, as a front moves through the area. We will see how much rain that will bring, I don’t expect a lot at this moment.

We start to cool back down over the weekend.