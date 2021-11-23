Sunny, cold and breezy today, even colder tonight

Cold weather moving in today will continue through the middle of the week. The cold front that moved through yesterday will continue to push offshore. It will be windy with temperatures starting in the 30s. We will see plenty of sunshine today, but it will be windy and cold with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight, even along the Grand Strand. Freeze Warning for much of the area from 10 pm tonight until 9 am Wednesday morning. Most places will see low temperatures in the 20s.

The sunny, cool weather continues Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows back down below freezing Wednesday night. It will be a little warmer on Thanksgiving with temperatures warming back into the 60s. A cold front will move through on Friday morning with a slight chance for a shower, and a cool down for the weekend.

Today, sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight, clear, cold and breezy. Lows 25-27 inland, 30 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.