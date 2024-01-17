Sunshine returns today but it will remain cold. Today will be one of the coldest days of the month so far with highs in the low 40s. It will be sunny, but it will not warm us up much. It will be breezy as well, making it “feel like” the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. Tonight will once again see temperatures in the low to mid-20s inland and upper 20s along the coast. On Thursday, we hang on to the sunshine with a significant warm up, back into the mid-50s.

Another cold front will move through on Friday with only a slight chance for a few stray showers. This front will have even colder air behind it. Highs on Friday will warm to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Sunshine will return for the weekend, but it will be cold. Saturday will start in the low to mid 20s with highs only warming into the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon. Sunday will start even colder with lows in the mid-teens. Sunday morning temperatures could be the coldest since Christmas 2022, which was the coldest temperatures for Christmas since 1989. Highs will still be well below average, topping out around 40.

Temperatures will warm up next week as sunshine continues. Monday’s highs will remain below average. Monday morning will start off in the low to mid 20s, warming to the low 50s in the afternoon. Tuesday will be significantly warmer with highs topping in the upper 50s to low 60s.