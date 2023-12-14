The sunny, cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. A reinforcing push of cool air will move into the Carolinas today, due to strong Canadian high pressure to our north. Although it will be sunny, it will be breezy and cool with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Tonight will be cold with temperatures below freezing inland, and many spots in the 20s. The sunny, cool weather continue on Friday.

A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and move toward the Carolinas. Clouds will start to move in on Saturday as we warm into the low 60s. Rain will move into the area late Saturday night and Sunday will be stormy with the potential for heavy rain and strong winds. Wind could gust as high as 50+mph and the area could receive 1″ to 3″ of rain. This system may also bring rough surf, coastal flooding and beach erosion. Rain will end on Monday, and it will be dry and seasonable through mid week.