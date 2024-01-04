Sunshine returns and temperatures will cool off to end the week. The rain has moved out and the clouds will quickly follow. Sunshine will dominate the day and temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s. Colder air will move in tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s inland, upper 20s to near 30 along the coast. Sunshine will continue for Friday, but it will be even cooler with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Another, stronger, storm will be heading our way to start the weekend. Rain will move in early Saturday morning and will be widespread and heavy at times, especially for the first half of the day. It will be mild and windy with highs in the low to mid-60s with sustained winds from 20 mph to 30 mph and gusts in the 30s to possibly near 40 mph. We could pick up an additional 1/2 to 1 inch of rain on Saturday alone. The rain will move out Saturday evening, and sunshine will return Sunday. We will remain mild on Sunday with highs near 60°.

Temperatures will cool back down to the mid 50s on Monday as sunny skies continue. Another storm system will pass to our west on Tuesday, bringing more rain to our area. We’ll once again warm to the low to mid 60s with another 1/2 to 1 inch of rain possible. The rain will move out Tuesday night and sunshine returns for Wednesday. Temperatures will also cool back down to the mid 50s.