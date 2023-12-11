Sunshine returns, but it will be breezy and cooler. It will be a beautiful start to the day with clouds moving offshore and sunshine returning. It will be cool with temperatures only climbing to the low 50s. All inland area will drop below freezing tonight, and the beaches will be at or just a degree above freezing. Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s and then upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Wednesday.

A dry cold front will move through on Wednesday, dropping our temps back down to the mid 50s for the remainder of the workweek. Temperatures will climb back to near 60 degrees for the weekend with mostly sunny skies. The next best chance for rain could move in Sunday night and into Monday.