The sunny, cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold with low temperatures in the 30s. A reinforcing push of cool air will move into the Carolinas tomorrow. Although it will be sunny, it will be breezy and cool with highs only in the 50s. Tomorrow night will be cold with temperatures below freezing, and many spots in the 20s. The sunny, cool weather continue on Friday. A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and move toward the Carolinas. Clouds will start to move in on Saturday, and Sunday will be stormy with the potential for heavy rain and strong winds. This system may also bring rough surf, coastal flooding and beach erosion. Rain will end on Monday, and it will be dry and seasonable through mid week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 32 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.