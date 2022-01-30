Sunny Days on the Way

Most of us were excited to see the winter wonderland outside this morning. By the afternoon time, there was plenty of sunshine to melt away most of our snow, and we remained cold today with highs on in the low 40s. The sunshine will remain in place for Sunday and temperatures will make it into the upper 40s along the beaches and low 50s for inland and border belt cities.

On Monday, a weak cold front will pass through. Good news is this is a dry system and the only side effect will be increased clouds for Monday. Clouds will dissipate over night on Monday and setup for mostly sunny conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. On Sunday winds aloft with remain southwesterly for several days allowing an impressive warming trend. We will be slightly warming on Monday with temps in the middle to upper 50s. We will make it to the low 60s on Tuesday. Middle 60s on Wednesday, and upper 60s to near 70 on Thursday!

There is uncertainty with the next weather maker expected to effect the Carolinas late in the week. Precipitation is anticipated Friday and Saturday as an arctic cold front pushes through. Temperatures are also likely to take a significant hit, likely dropping our highs into the low 50s for Saturday. Updates will be more solid about next weekend as we get a little closer.