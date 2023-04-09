MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several rivers are under flood warnings including the Pee Dee River at Cheraw, the Great Pee Dee River, and also Black Creek near Quinby. All three of these areas will make it into a minor flood stage over the next couple of days. The Pee Dee River could make it into a moderate flood stage both in Marlboro, Florence, and Marion counties.

Skies will be clear for tonight and temperatures are going to be cold. Expect temperatures in the upper-30s along the border belt, low-40s in the Pee Dee, and mid-40s at the coast.

Temperatures will be warming to start the workweek and it will be mostly sunny for several days. Monday will have temperatures in the mid-60s, and then on Tuesday upper-60s at the beach and low-70s inland. Temperatures will be seasonable on Wednesday with all cities in the 70s.