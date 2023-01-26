MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Afternoon high temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, but these temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year. Temperatures will be observed in the mid to upper-50s today.

Luckily, we do get a break from the rain for a couple of days. Sunshine and clear skies will be present today, tonight, and through Saturday.

Clear skies tonight means temperatures will be falling quickly. The Pee Dee and border belt will see temperatures at or just below freezing and the beaches will stay in the mid-30s.

Temperatures for tomorrow will be fairly similar to what was observed today, but a touch cooler with the low to mid-50s observed widespread.

Upper-50s to near 60 degrees is expected Saturday afternoon with more cloud cover being observed in the afternoon and evening.

Another cold front approaches Sunday afternoon leading to another soggy day.