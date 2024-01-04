MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine returns and temperatures will cool off by the end of the week. The rain moved out and the clouds followed. Sunshine will dominate the day and temperatures will remain in the low to mid-50s. It is very breezy out there with gusts between 20-30 mph. The winds will calm tonight.

Colder air will move in tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s inland and upper 20s to near 30 along the coast. The sunshine will continue for Friday, but it will be even cooler with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Another storm system will be heading our way to start the weekend. Rain will move in early Saturday morning and will be widespread and heavy at times, especially for the first half of the day. It will be mild and windy with highs in the low to mid-60s with sustained winds from 20 mph to 30 mph and gusts in the 30s to possibly near 40 mph. Rainfall totals are expected between 0.5-1″. The widespread rain is just a concern for the morning, but there will be pop-up downpours in the afternoon and evening.

The good news is the whole weekend is not a loss. It will be sunny and near 60 on Sunday.

Temperatures will cool back down to the mid-50s on Monday as sunny skies continue. Another storm system will pass to our west on Tuesday, bringing more rain to our area. We’ll once again warm to the low to mid-60s with another 1-2″ of rain possible. The rain will move out Tuesday night and sunshine returns for Wednesday.