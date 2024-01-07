MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — The good news is the whole weekend is not a loss. It will be sunny and in the upper 50s today. Clear skies on deck for tonight and cold temperatures. The Pee Dee will fall below freezing and the Grand Strand will bottom out in the mid-30s. Temperatures will cool back down to the mid-50s on Monday as sunny skies continue.

Another much stronger storm system will pass to our west on Tuesday, bringing more rain to our area. We’ll warm to the upper-60s with another 1-2″ of rain possible. The wind will be the bigger story. Both the GFS and European models highlight 50-60 mph gusts as a trailing cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening. Onshore flow could also pose a coastal flood threat. There is a slight risk for severe weather. 13 million people are under this warning tomorrow and 20 million people on Tuesday, including most of the Carolinas. All severe threats, wind, hail, and tornadoes, are possible. The wind and hail chances are at 15% and the tornado threat is 5%. This will be a high-shear environment, meaning upper-level winds will be speeding at 80+ mph. This could aid in potential tornado development.

The rain will move out Tuesday night and sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday. An additional rain chance on Friday and Saturday.