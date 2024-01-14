MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Happy Sunday everyone. A chilly start to the day. Most of us in the Pee Dee are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A few clouds help close to the coast. Temperatures help in the upper 30s to low 40s. We should see a nice day across the area. Mostly sunny skies, highs will top out in the upper 50s area wide. Tonight mostly clear conditions, lows falling into the mid to upper 30s.

As we start off the work week, we will see sunny skies, by Monday afternoon clouds will start to fill into the area. A low pressure system moving up the Southeast coast will bring a chance of showers to the area on Tuesday. Good thing with this low pressure is, it should be light rain, and no storms to worry about. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 area wide. Once the low pressure system departs the area, we will see temperatures trending colder for midweek.

Wednesday will be one of the coldest days we have see across the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. It will be sunny, but that will not warm us up much. Wednesday night into Thursday morning overnight lows will fall into the 20s in the Pee Dee. Near freezing at the coast. Thursday we hang on to the sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s.

Thursday night into Friday will bring our next shot of rain. It will yet be another coastal system. It will ride up the southeast coast. Again, no thunderstorm activity is expected. Once this low pressure system moves out of the area, another round of cold temperatures are expected for the area. In fact this is likely to be coldest air of the season.