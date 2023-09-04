MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Today is Labor Day and there are some changes on the way. Luckily the sunshine and clear skies will stick around through the morning and afternoon, but the temperatures will be noticeably warmer. The physical air temperatures will be initially higher than what they were throughout the weekend, but the winds became southerly last night so the humidity will be back again.

High temperatures today will be 3-5 degrees above average. The beaches will be in the upper 80s and low 90s inland. The heat indices will be in the low to mid-90s at the coast and mid to upper-90s inland.

Clear skies are in place for tonight. It will be mild with temperature remaining in the low 70s.

The warming trend will continue through midweek. At its peak, the beach will hit 90 and the Pee Dee will be in the mid-90s.