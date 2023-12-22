After another cold start, we will warm back up to near 60° today. High pressure is weakening so we will see a few more clouds today. We will have nice weather over the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Highs on Christmas Day will climb to the mid-60s. This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be much nicer than last year. The highs on Christmas Eve 2022 were only 30 degrees! Overnight it was down in the teens with a wind chill in the single digits. Last Christmas was the coldest in more than three decades, but this Christmas will be above average.

A storm system will increase clouds on Christmas Day with showers moving in throughout the afternoon. The best chance for wide-spread rain will be Monday night through midday on Tuesday. It will still be warm on Tuesday with highs remaining in the mid 60s. Rain will end Tuesday night and it will stay mild Wednesday with highs in the low 60s as sunshine returns. Temperatures will cool a little more on Thursday, back into the mid 50s