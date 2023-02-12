MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Isolated showers along the border belt will be possible before midnight after which clouds and showers will pull away and head northeast. It will still be breezy at times tonight and temperatures will be near normal in the mid-30s inland and near 40 at the coast.

Jackets to start the day tomorrow. At 7 a.m., temperatures will be in the upper-30s and low-40s. Tomorrow afternoon will be sunny and mild. Temperatures will make it into the low to mid-60s.

Valentine’s Day is on Tuesday and the afternoon will be beautiful with the mid and upper-60s forecasted. The evening will house temperatures in the 50s.

The warming trend will max out on Thursday when temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

A cold front approaches the area on Friday. It will still be warm Friday afternoon, near 70 degrees. There will be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers clear out by Saturday, but it will be cooler in the mid-50s.