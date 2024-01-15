It’s a sunny and mild to start the week, but cold air is on the way. As we start off the workweek, we will see mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to build throughout the afternoon as highs climb to the low to mid-60s. Isolated showers will move through the area tonight. It will be in the 40s tonight as warm rain lifts through the area. Tuesday will be a gloomy day with scattered showers. The clouds and rain will move out Tuesday night and cold air will move in.

Wednesday will be one of the coldest days of the month so far with highs in the low to mid-40s. It will be sunny, but that will not warm us up much. Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-20s in the Pee Dee and upper 20s to near 30 at the coast. On Thursday, we hang on to the sunshine with temperatures warming into the low to mid-50s.

Another cold front will move through on Friday with only a slight chance for a few stray showers. This front will have even colder air behind it. Sunshine will return for the weekend, but it will be cold. Saturday will start in the mid to upper 20s again with highs struggling to hit 40 degrees and some only warming into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Sunday will start even colder with lows in the low to mid-20s; some might drop into the upper teens. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and chilly again with highs around 40 degrees.