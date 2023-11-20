Sunshine and mild temperatures return to start the week. It will be a mostly sunny but cold start to your Monday, so bundle up. High temperatures today will be normal in the mid-60s, but clouds will gradually move in throughout the afternoon and evening. A warm front will push temperatures back into the 70s on Tuesday, but it will also bring showers and thunderstorms to the area. Rainfall models show about 1″ to 1-1/2″ of rain from this system with most of the rain Tuesday night through midday Wednesday.

The cold front is slated to move through Wednesday morning which means cool air will be moving in throughout the day and will bring about a cooler Thanksgiving. On Thursday, it will be sunny with highs near 60 degrees. Another system will move through on Friday with a few showers. This system will move out for the weekend, and sunshine will return. Temperatures this weekend will be slightly below average in the low 60s.