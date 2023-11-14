Sunshine will be back again today, but we will not warm up like we did last week. High pressure will bring sunshine today, and temperatures will be close to normal in the mid to upper 60s. A few more clouds will be around this afternoon with more clouds building in on Wednesday. A slow moving storm system along the Gulf Coast will pass by to our south Thursday and Friday with clouds and a chance for a few showers. It will warm a bit for the end of the week with highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday. A cold front early on Saturday morning will push the system further off shore and sunshine will return for the weekend. This front will also cool it down for Sunday and into next week.