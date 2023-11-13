Sunshine will be back again tomorrow, but we will not warm up like we did last week. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. High pressure will bring sunshine tomorrow, and temperatures will be close to normal in the 60s. A few more clouds will be around on Wednesday due to a slow moving storm system along the Gulf Coast. This system will pass by to our south Thursday and Friday with clouds and a chance for a few showers. It will warm a bit for the end of the week with highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday. A cold front on Saturday will cool it down for Sunday and into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 38 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.