Sunny, mild weather returns tomorrow

The sunny, mild weather we saw today will be back again tomorrow. High pressure will control our weather into Thursday with clear skies tonight into tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a little warmer than today with a few spots in the low 70s. A weak cold front will push into the area late Thursday with a few clouds and cooler weather. A storm system will move in on Friday with cloudy, cooler weather and some rain. The storm system will move away Friday night, but a weak front will linger in the area through the weekend and into next week. This will bring a chance for showers, but temperatures will warm back above normal.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.