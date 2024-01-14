MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Tonight, partly cloudy conditions, with low temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s.

As we start off the work week, we will see sunny skies. By Monday afternoon clouds will start to build. Isolated rain will enter the forecast Monday evening. It will be in the 40s at night as warm rain lifts through the area. Tuesday will be a gloomy day with light rain. A cold front will move through during the evening.

Wednesday will be one of the coldest days of the month thus far. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s. It will be sunny, but that will not warm us up much. Wednesday night into Thursday morning overnight lows will fall into the mid-20s in the Pee Dee and near freezing at the coast. Thursday we hang on to the sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s.