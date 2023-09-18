Today’s nice weather will continue through the middle of the week. Tonight will be clear and calm with temperatures dropping into the 50s to near 60. High pressure will control our weather through much of the week. This will bring sunny, comfortable weather through Wednesday with high temperatures in the 80s. The area of high pressure will start move away on Thursday and there will be a few more clouds and higher humidity. An area of low pressure may develop offshore toward the end of the week. If this occurs, rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday. This area of low pressure should move away on Sunday.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.