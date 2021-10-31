Sunny set up to start the work week

Clear skies continue tonight and allow the temperatures to cool down to the low 50s along the coast and upper 40s inland. A light jacket will be handy tomorrow morning, but by the afternoon, the sunshine helps us rebound into the low 70s.

Sunny skies stay put through the first half of the week. Highs stay in the low to mid 70s Tuesday, before hints of more fall-like air arrive Wednesday. This cool front will cause highs to drop about 10 degrees by Wednesday afternoon, only reaching the low 60s. Clouds increase late Wednesday, but our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Thursday night into Friday morning.

After Friday’s front moves through and the showers clear out, look for temperatures to dip into the low 40s and even upper 30s by Saturday night!

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows in the low 50s to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Abundance of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies continue, lows in the low 50s along the coast and upper 40s inland.