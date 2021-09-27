Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue

Sunshine will continue to dominate for the first half of the week. We’ll start the week sunny and mild with temps climbing back into the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will gradually warm up into mid week, ahead of a cold front. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid to upper 80s. The cold front will move across the area late Wednesday evening dry. Temperatures drop a little for the end of the week but sunshine will continue through the weekend.
Today, sunny and mild. Highs: 84-85 inland, 80-82 beaches.
Tonight, clear and mild. Lows: 60-62 inland, 64-66 beaches.
Tuesday, sunny and mild. Highs: 86-87 inland, 83-84 beaches.