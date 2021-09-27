Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue

After a beautiful fall-like weekend, it looks like the nice weather will continue. Granted, temperatures will be rising slightly but nothing too terrible. We start your week off with comfortable temperatures in the morning and after a sun-filled day highs top out in the low 80s. Tuesday looks the same with more sunny skies and temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s for highs.

We are tracking another cold front that will be heading through the area by mid-week. This front will not have enough moisture in place to wring out any rain but it will be another reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air to keep things nice and fall-like for the second half of the week.