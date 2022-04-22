Sunshine continues all the way through the weekend and the warming trend will persist. High pressure will control our weather all the way through the weekend. Today, inland cities will be breaking the low 80s and the Grand Strand will bump to the mid-70s. Overnight lows for the weekend will be the low 60s at the coast, and upper 50s inland. Saturday and Sunday, the beaches will be in the upper-70s and mid-80s inland.

All cities are forecasted to be in the 80s Monday. A few spots in the Pee Dee could be close to 90 degrees. A cold front approaching from the west will bring scattered evening showers on Tuesday and temperatures will gradually decline, back into the 70s from Wednesday to Thursday.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs: 80-84 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows: 54-56 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and warmer. 83-85 inland, 75-76 beaches.