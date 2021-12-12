Sunny stretch, with a gradual climb back to 70s soon

Sunny skies will reign supreme through the next several days. This will also mean clear skies and and cool temperatures in the morning. The wind will slowly begin to subside through the next 24 hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s inland, and closer to 40 along the coast, meaning jacket weather for Monday morning. By the afternoon, we reach into the low 60s across the area.

High pressure remains locked in overhead, so the sunshine continues all the way through the week into Saturday. Highs will climb a couple degrees each afternoon, eventually crossing into the 70s starting on Thursday. The 70s will be the case Friday and Saturday too, before our next rainmaker arrives Saturday night, causing temperatures closer to 60 for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows ranging mostly in the 30s.

MONDAY: Abundance of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, with cool overnight low in the upper 30s.