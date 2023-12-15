The sunny, cool weather will be back again today. High pressure will bring one more sunny, cool day today with high temperatures again in the 50s. It will be clear and cold again tonight, but most places will remain above freezing. We will start the weekend nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back into the 60s for Saturday.

A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and start to send clouds our way Saturday afternoon. Rain will move in Saturday night, and winds will increase in coverage for Sunday. It will be a windy, wet day on Sunday with several inches of rain and winds gusting over 50 mph. Coastal flooding, rough surf and beach erosion are also possible with this system. The storm will move away early Monday morning with rain ending. Cool, dry weather will return in the middle of next week.