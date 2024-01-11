Sunshine returns today as temperatures warm up. Mostly sunny and mild today with highs back to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Temperatures will drop back down into the 30s for most tonight as clouds move back in for early Friday morning.

Another strong storm system will move through the Carolinas on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has once again put portions of our area in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This system will move through a few hour later than the one that moved through Tuesday. As of now, it looks like the main threat will be damaging gusty winds. There is still a 10% tornado threat for inland areas, slightly lower (5%) along the coast. Highs on Friday will top out in the mid 60s as a warm front pushes north mid afternoon. The main threat for severe storms will start up around 4pm. The trailing cold front won’t move into the area until the evening, losing energy as it approaches the coast around 10pm. The front should move off shore by 11pm, ending our severe weather chances.

The rain and storms will move out for the weekend and sunshine will return. It will be cooler with highs back around average in the mid 50s. Temperatures will warm back up to the upper 50s on Monday with another cold front set to move through the Carolinas. The front will push showers through our area Monday night and into Tuesday. The rain will clear out Tuesday evening and temperatures will drop to the mid 40s Wednesday.